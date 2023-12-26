Sign up
Previous
Photo 3155
just checking ...
Minnie May practicing her haughty looks
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
6
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5430
photos
248
followers
247
following
864% complete
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Lesley
ace
Such a cute face
December 27th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
She's so cute! I like her little smile!
December 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! such a cutie ! fav
December 27th, 2023
Lois
ace
So cute!
December 27th, 2023
Karen
ace
What a charming photo of a really pretty koala! Love the dappled sunlight.
December 27th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
That wee face!
December 27th, 2023
