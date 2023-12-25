Sign up
Previous
Photo 3154
kindy days
all 3 are very well settled into the kindy and not bothered by the hot days and storms each evening as that is business as usual for subtropical summers
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
6
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this one
December 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - not often do we see two in such close proximity to one another . So good to see them settling in ! fav
December 26th, 2023
Desi
Oh what a great photo to see two of them in their environment
December 26th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is so cute- kids at play!
December 26th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic capture!
December 26th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
How neat to see the two koalas together! Keep growing and doing well, kids!
December 26th, 2023
