Photo 3193
nestled into the branches
hard to tell koala limbs from tree limbs!
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
10
5
2
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
2nd February 2024 6:52am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
Elizabeth
ace
Sweet!
February 2nd, 2024
Sand Lily
ace
Lovely
February 2nd, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Gorgeous.
February 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot - looking down from up high !
February 2nd, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello up there, Valentine!
February 2nd, 2024
