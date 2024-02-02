Previous
nestled into the branches by koalagardens
Photo 3193

nestled into the branches

hard to tell koala limbs from tree limbs!
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Elizabeth ace
Sweet!
February 2nd, 2024  
Sand Lily ace
Lovely
February 2nd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Gorgeous.
February 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot - looking down from up high !
February 2nd, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello up there, Valentine!
February 2nd, 2024  
