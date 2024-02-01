Sign up
Previous
Photo 3192
some days I can't even hold my arm up
I cracked up at Egwene's posture holding her wrist with her foot
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st February 2024 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
Suzanne
ace
Life up a tree is such hard work!
February 2nd, 2024
Rick
ace
Maybe her arm went to sleep and she's just massaging it to get it going. :-) Great shot.
February 2nd, 2024
Christina
ace
It's a hard life for a koala!
February 2nd, 2024
