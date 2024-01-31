Previous
both sides by koalagardens
I loved how Ellie and joey were facing completely opposite. finally some blue skies too without the heat racing up to near 40
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
LOL! Nice POV of these two.
February 1st, 2024  
carol white ace
A very sweet capture of them both. Fav 😊
February 1st, 2024  
