Photo 3197
rare selfie
Leo is 2 hours old here and I managed a phone selfie. that's it for this album, back to koalas tomorrow but I'll enjoy some bw conversions over in my FOR album
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Milanie
ace
Congratulations! How precious.
February 8th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Congratulations! He is so new!
February 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! What a precious capture. Congrats grandma!
February 8th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Congratulations to you and Leo's mum!!
February 8th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Aw, lovely capture. Congratulations!
February 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
How beautiful to see you both, congratulations to you and Leo's mum for doing such a good job.
February 8th, 2024
