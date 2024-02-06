Previous
rare selfie by koalagardens
Photo 3197

rare selfie

Leo is 2 hours old here and I managed a phone selfie. that's it for this album, back to koalas tomorrow but I'll enjoy some bw conversions over in my FOR album
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
875% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Congratulations! How precious.
February 8th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Congratulations! He is so new!
February 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! What a precious capture. Congrats grandma!
February 8th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Congratulations to you and Leo's mum!!
February 8th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Aw, lovely capture. Congratulations!
February 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
How beautiful to see you both, congratulations to you and Leo's mum for doing such a good job.
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise