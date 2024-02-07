Previous
Leo in colour by koalagardens
Photo 3198

Leo in colour

I will return to koala photos tomorrow, but I actually had a few days where I didn't get out spotting due to nearly 3 days in labour ... I've never done this type of photography either, so it's a big learning curve
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details

Kate ace
So peaceful
February 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So precious.
You are doing wonderfully!
February 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous.
February 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah congratulations. What a gorgeous little babe
February 9th, 2024  
FBailey ace
Adorable!
February 9th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Wonderful! Congratulations!
February 9th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very sweet!
February 9th, 2024  
Mallory ace
So cute. Love the tiny hands. Priceless!
February 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous wee lad !
February 9th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Three days??! Poor mum, is she ok now? Hope someone keeps an eye on her holistic health
February 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
Simply beautiful baby boy! Congratulations!
February 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
So sweet!
February 9th, 2024  
