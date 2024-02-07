Sign up
Photo 3198
Leo in colour
I will return to koala photos tomorrow, but I actually had a few days where I didn't get out spotting due to nearly 3 days in labour ... I've never done this type of photography either, so it's a big learning curve
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
26
Comments
12
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th February 2024 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
australia
,
leo
Kate
ace
So peaceful
February 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So precious.
You are doing wonderfully!
February 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous.
February 9th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah congratulations. What a gorgeous little babe
February 9th, 2024
FBailey
ace
Adorable!
February 9th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Wonderful! Congratulations!
February 9th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very sweet!
February 9th, 2024
Mallory
ace
So cute. Love the tiny hands. Priceless!
February 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous wee lad !
February 9th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Three days??! Poor mum, is she ok now? Hope someone keeps an eye on her holistic health
February 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
Simply beautiful baby boy! Congratulations!
February 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
So sweet!
February 9th, 2024
You are doing wonderfully!