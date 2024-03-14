Sign up
Photo 3234
nestled right on in
Egwene in one of her fav trees
14th March 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th March 2024 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
Dixie Goode
ace
This may be my favorite of your pictures ever. So snuggled in and cozy.
March 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Just too precious for words, so peaceful!
March 16th, 2024
