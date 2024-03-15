Previous
macho man Valentine by koalagardens
macho man Valentine

he really came into full maturity the past few months
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Brigette ace
this is a great shot of Valentine
March 17th, 2024  
haskar ace
He looks happy. I guess he's happy that you're taking his portrait.
March 17th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
He looks very content!
March 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
such a wonderful look you captured here.
March 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
He looks quite pleased with himself...
March 17th, 2024  
