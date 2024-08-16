Previous
foot fetish anyone? by koalagardens
foot fetish anyone?

koala feet are pretty amazing with the opposable thumb with no claw, then the fused double toe with grooming tool claws, and 2 regular toes
Junan Heath ace
Fabulous shot!
August 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! This little piggy went to market.... So cute!
August 19th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Just as well they have those wonderful feet, otherwise they's fall out of the trees.
August 19th, 2024  
