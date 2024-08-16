Sign up
Photo 3372
foot fetish anyone?
koala feet are pretty amazing with the opposable thumb with no claw, then the fused double toe with grooming tool claws, and 2 regular toes
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Junan Heath
ace
Fabulous shot!
August 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! This little piggy went to market.... So cute!
August 19th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Just as well they have those wonderful feet, otherwise they's fall out of the trees.
August 19th, 2024
