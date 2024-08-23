Previous
here's looking at you kid by koalagardens
here's looking at you kid

Dappled light is hard for photographing!
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Rob Z ace
Great shot of his nose!
August 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! This is such a pretty face.
August 26th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Love this shot. That facial expression is priceless.
August 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great full-face shot
August 26th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
That face!!
August 26th, 2024  
