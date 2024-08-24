Previous
maybe she won't notice me by koalagardens
maybe she won't notice me

Momo in hiding
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beverley ace
Aaaaa soooo cute
August 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! She's going to notice you! =)
August 27th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Do you know yet whether you have a he or a she? :)
August 27th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Oh yes she will
August 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nothing much goes unseen at Koala gardens - a sweet find and shot ! fav
August 27th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Too late. The cuteness has been seen
August 27th, 2024  
