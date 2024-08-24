Sign up
Photo 3380
maybe she won't notice me
Momo in hiding
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
momo
marsupial
wildandfree
ndao27
Beverley
ace
Aaaaa soooo cute
August 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! She's going to notice you! =)
August 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Do you know yet whether you have a he or a she? :)
August 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@robz
yes, the big reveal is out!
https://365project.org/koalagardens/365/2024-08-21
August 27th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Oh yes she will
August 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nothing much goes unseen at Koala gardens - a sweet find and shot ! fav
August 27th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Too late. The cuteness has been seen
August 27th, 2024
