Breen Springs by koalagardens
Photo 3389

Breen Springs

That is the name of what was a mining town here in the TV show, but I don’t know the real name of this amazing spot - part of our film location sightseeing adventure in Prague
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful sight and scenery.
September 7th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful!..Love that winding path & the bridge!
September 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful pov and capture ! Makes me rather wobbly looking down at the water !
September 7th, 2024  
