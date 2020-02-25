Previous
collaboration is key by koalagardens
29 / 365

collaboration is key

I'm uploading this for the MFPIAC challenge - a collage that tells a story.
So the Port M koala hospital started a fund raiser for $25,000 after the fires started and before they knew it they had raised over $7.5 million.
They are donating 140 water stations with part of this money and one of them came here 2 weeks ago. You can see it arriving on a ute, then being set up.
In fact there was a professional photographer here to do a little story on it, but of course we will still be waiting weeks for that to be edited.
Luckily I had my trusty canon.
Talk about equipment envy he had 3 cameras, one on a very expensive gimble and oh well I had it up on facebook and excitement happening everywhere within hours :)
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
7% complete

View this month »

Diana ace
Fabulous story telling collage! So happy for you and the Koalas 🐨😊
February 25th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
Great story board
February 25th, 2020  
Annie D ace
That's great...I donated to them so I'm happy to see the $ going to help 💜😊
February 25th, 2020  
