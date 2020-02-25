collaboration is key

I'm uploading this for the MFPIAC challenge - a collage that tells a story.

So the Port M koala hospital started a fund raiser for $25,000 after the fires started and before they knew it they had raised over $7.5 million.

They are donating 140 water stations with part of this money and one of them came here 2 weeks ago. You can see it arriving on a ute, then being set up.

In fact there was a professional photographer here to do a little story on it, but of course we will still be waiting weeks for that to be edited.

Luckily I had my trusty canon.

Talk about equipment envy he had 3 cameras, one on a very expensive gimble and oh well I had it up on facebook and excitement happening everywhere within hours :)