30 / 365
this is what I would do
For the WWYD challenge :)
And an extra in the six word story.
If you would like to play - here are the WWYD190 details
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43224/please-will-you-do-something-to-improve-this-wwyd190-starts-today
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2619
photos
224
followers
196
following
Tags
australia
,
sunrise
,
sixws-102
,
wwyd190
