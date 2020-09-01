Previous
here is what I did by koalagardens
here is what I did

WWYD - just in the nick of time :)
here is what it is all about
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43948/wwyd-195-begins-today
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
13% complete

JackieR ace
That's so pretty Katrina
September 1st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! beautiful faffing ! fav
September 1st, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! Great WWYD composition.
September 1st, 2020  
