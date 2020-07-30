Sign up
Pass the Parcel
Come and play it's quite fun!
Go here for the instructions (simple) and where the parcel is up to.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43869/pass-the-parcel-an-ongoing-challenge
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
overflow
Tags
pass-the-parcel
