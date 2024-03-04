Previous
a rose for a red day by koalagardens
50 / 365

a rose for a red day

this week in my alternate calendar I'm doing archive flower images inside square frames
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details

Brigette ace
Oh this is a really nice touch
March 5th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely shot and framing
March 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous one too, perfectly captured and framed.
March 5th, 2024  
