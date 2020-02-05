Previous
oh I love a rainy day by koalagardens
Photo 684

oh I love a rainy day

Lots of tags today - six word story and the bw theme plus FOR. It has been raining nearly non-stop today. I would have had a group of tourists here but it's so wet we had to cancel - what a turn around! Not complaining, just saying :)
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
