Photo 684
oh I love a rainy day
Lots of tags today - six word story and the bw theme plus FOR. It has been raining nearly non-stop today. I would have had a group of tourists here but it's so wet we had to cancel - what a turn around! Not complaining, just saying :)
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
2
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
5th February 2020 6:05am
nature
,
trees
,
australia
,
rain
,
conservation
,
koala
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
,
sixws-102
,
save our planet
