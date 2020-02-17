Sign up
Photo 696
still life glimpse #2
Tomorrow will be a non-koala still life :)
This sits with my shelf of koala things I have ended up with over the years - I don't even know the story as it is commemorating the olympic games in LA, USA in 1984. But here it lives!
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
spoon
,
australia
,
koala
,
still life
,
for2020
Desi
What an interesting little spoon. I like your lighting
February 19th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Really beautifully photographed.
February 19th, 2020
