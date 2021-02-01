Previous
I love Feb FoR!!! by koalagardens
Photo 1045

I love Feb FoR!!!

Landscape is not my comfort zone, so here we go with some new learning. Looking down over what was once the Tuckean swamp, but is now farmland.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Annie D ace
love the way the trees frame the view....Well done!
February 1st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully framed with the shrubs and branches - love it !
February 1st, 2021  
