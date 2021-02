the view to the coast

I can't see the water in the Pacific Ocean from my back yard, but I can see the coast line - if you look closely there is an obvious double hill shape around the middle of the horizon. That is Evans Head, around 25 km away. I do like this view across the tops of the forest canopy forming (see the height of the regen trees to the mature red gum on the right).

I guess one day I will have to either build a tower with a viewing platform, or accept that I can no longer see the coast.