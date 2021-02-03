Previous
feeling the vibe by koalagardens
Photo 1047

feeling the vibe

I used a combination of an artistic effect and the conversion to bw to give what I felt was quite a nice vibe to this image.
Bonus points if you can spot the koala 🤭
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Pigeons Farm ace
He's out on a limb :) great photo and editing
February 3rd, 2021  
