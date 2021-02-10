Sign up
Photo 1054
up close and personal
macro image of one of the red gum leaves - trash for the tree who threw it away, treasure for mulch to provide many things to eco system.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
australia
,
gum
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
Brigette
ace
Very good point.. rather sweeping up leaves and putting them in the bin I sweep them over my lemon and lime garden area as a mulch
February 11th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Oh it truly I'd a treasure! Lovely.
February 11th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@brigette
rule of the rainforest (from which we could learn everything important) - never remove energy
February 11th, 2021
Brigette
ace
@koalagardens
makes sense
February 11th, 2021
