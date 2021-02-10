Previous
up close and personal by koalagardens
up close and personal

macro image of one of the red gum leaves - trash for the tree who threw it away, treasure for mulch to provide many things to eco system.
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Brigette
Very good point.. rather sweeping up leaves and putting them in the bin I sweep them over my lemon and lime garden area as a mulch
February 11th, 2021  
PhylM-S
Oh it truly I'd a treasure! Lovely.
February 11th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨
@brigette rule of the rainforest (from which we could learn everything important) - never remove energy
February 11th, 2021  
Brigette
@koalagardens makes sense
February 11th, 2021  
