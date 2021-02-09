Aussie treasure - gumnuts

There are 4 different items here - one lot are the buds that were knocked from the tree, before they opened as flowers, so they are trash I guess. The other 3 lots are gumnuts - the biggest is from a dwarf ornamental flowering gum (small tree, big nuts!), the medium are from the pink bloodwood (a secondary koala food tree and loved shelter tree), and the smallest is from the forest red gum, the primary tree that has bark in all the shades of the koala coat.

They are treasures because they contain the seeds that grow those things that do all these amazing things that combat climate change!