Previous
Next
more treasures by koalagardens
Photo 1056

more treasures

Rather delightful on black. Experimented with some processing this time - forest red gum leaves and gum nuts. The most predominant primary food tree I have on the property - for koalas and fruit bats.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise