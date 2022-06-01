Sign up
Photo 1530
30 days wild, here we go
easy theme for me haha
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st June 2022 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
kookaburra
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2022
Rob Z
ace
Wow Katrina - this is great. The kookaburra is still in his natural environment but he now stands out so beautifully.
June 1st, 2022
Corinne
ace
Superb and a great processing
June 1st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@robz
@cocobella
thanks! the background was a bit too busy so I helped him just a little
June 1st, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Stunning capture, I love the light in his eye.
June 1st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great close up and I love the processing.
June 1st, 2022
