30 days wild, here we go by koalagardens
Photo 1530

30 days wild, here we go

easy theme for me haha
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Rob Z ace
Wow Katrina - this is great. The kookaburra is still in his natural environment but he now stands out so beautifully.
June 1st, 2022  
Corinne ace
Superb and a great processing
June 1st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@robz @cocobella thanks! the background was a bit too busy so I helped him just a little
June 1st, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Stunning capture, I love the light in his eye.
June 1st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
A great close up and I love the processing.
June 1st, 2022  
