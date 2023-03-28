Previous
vibrant milkweed by koalagardens
vibrant milkweed

most of the milkweed here are the off-white, but a few are this lovely vibrant colour
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
KazzaMazoo
It is certainly vibrant.
March 28th, 2023  
Christina ace
Wow cool colour
March 28th, 2023  
Annie D ace
fabulous colour!
March 28th, 2023  
