ending with flowers again

to balance out my vertical rainbow calendar I'm bookending with macro flowers from my garden

The albums I showed off last week:

Red - back of Eagles: Live

Orange - Hunters & Collectors: Human Frailty

Yellow - Melanie: Candles in the Rain

Green - back of Dan Hill: Longer Fuse

Blue - Dire Straits: Brothers in Arms

Purple - Lorne Balfe: Soundtrack Wheel of Time The First Turn

Pink - Supertramp: famous last words



Next month I will show the full albums and link back to the macros