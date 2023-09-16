Previous
simple beauty by koalagardens
simple beauty

no matter how many of these I have here (hundreds of flower heads) I never tire of them
KoalaGardens🐨

I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav. So beautiful with the water droplets and a great pov ! fav
September 18th, 2023  
