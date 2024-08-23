Previous
ssssssso pleasssssed to meet you by koalagardens
Photo 2210

ssssssso pleasssssed to meet you

beautiful common tree snake sunning at the end of winter
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Simply Amanda
Sssuper!
August 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Perfect pose! I see the little spider too.
August 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Amazing… beautifully captured sunbathing snake…
August 26th, 2024  
Kartia ace
Beauty
August 26th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture. Is it just one snake turned back on itse.f?
August 26th, 2024  
