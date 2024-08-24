Previous
red to green by koalagardens
red to green

new spring leaves on the Lilli Pilli start red and then turn green. one of my favourite natives that I brought here as seedlings from my previous home. At the Darkroom we are tagging our fav trees or plants so join in with darkroom-tree
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Such gorgeous leaves beautifully captured with lovely dof.
August 27th, 2024  
I really like fresh spring leaves. It always brings hope.
August 27th, 2024  
