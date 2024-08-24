Sign up
Previous
Photo 2211
red to green
new spring leaves on the Lilli Pilli start red and then turn green. one of my favourite natives that I brought here as seedlings from my previous home. At the Darkroom we are tagging our fav trees or plants so join in with darkroom-tree
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd August 2024 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
darkroom-tree
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous leaves beautifully captured with lovely dof.
August 27th, 2024
haskar
ace
I really like fresh spring leaves. It always brings hope.
August 27th, 2024
