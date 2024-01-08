Previous
The essence is in the details by kork
Photo 594

The essence is in the details

Thanks for viewing and comments!
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Excellent detail
January 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Very nice
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise