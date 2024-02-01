Previous
Walk in the City Park...... by kork
Photo 595

Walk in the City Park......

the promenade by the lake surrounding Vajdahunyad Castle
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Lesley ace
Super reflections
February 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot but still looks cold
February 3rd, 2024  
Cathy
Love the clouds and tree branches reflected in the water!
February 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous reflections…. Fab
February 3rd, 2024  
