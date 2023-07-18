Previous
Dress made of fish skin by kork
Photo 561

Dress made of fish skin

Exhibited object in the Museum of Ethnography
https://www.neprajz.hu/en/
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Korcsog Károly

@kork
