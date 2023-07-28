Sign up
Photo 564
The 58th week of construction
28th July 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th July 2023 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
That’s a big site. What are they building here?
July 28th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
@tinley23
An office building is built
https://365project.org/kork/365-plusz/2022-06-09
July 28th, 2023
https://365project.org/kork/365-plusz/2022-06-09