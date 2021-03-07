Previous
Bird's milk.....❤ by kork
Photo 908

Bird's milk.....❤

It doesn’t do my sugar any good, but I love it!
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Korcsog Károly

@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
Yoland ace
I’ve never seen this dish before, is it a desert?
March 16th, 2021  
moni kozi
Yuuummy!!! We cook this too... :D Tasty!
Yes, @yoland . It is a sort of desert. It is basically milk with egg yolks heated so it becomes thicker, and some beat the egg whites and make some sort of dumplings on which they pour the milk+egg yolks. I don't like the egg white. It's something like eggnog, but for kids... (without the customary 'happiness' in eggnog)
March 16th, 2021  
