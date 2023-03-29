Previous
A balcony with a monkey's head by kork
Photo 1520

A balcony with a monkey's head

It is visible under the balcony
Thanks for viewing and comments!
29th March 2023

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Wylie ace
very ornate and unusual.
March 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
such wonderful architecture, I love this!
March 30th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautifully ornate.
March 30th, 2023  
