Windows.....! by kork
Photo 1606

Windows.....!

It's hot in Budapest right now, so I'm walking a lot in Buda. (There are more shady trees and the air movement is a bit stronger) I discovered the windows of this nicely built house in a small street.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Korcsog Károly

Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture.
July 12th, 2023  
