Photo 1615
We are human, but not the same........
The heatwave encouraged me to look for an air-conditioned place. I went to the Museum of Ethnography. I didn't regret it! I was able to see a wonderful exhibition!
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture, it must have been so interesting. I will check out the link, thanks!
July 23rd, 2023
