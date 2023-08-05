Previous
The renovation of the bridge has been completed. by kork
The renovation of the bridge has been completed.

It started in 2021 and was handed over on August 4, 2023, one and a half months before the planned completion time. Lánchíd is Budapest's iconic bridge. The first bridge connecting Pest and Buda was completed in 1849.
