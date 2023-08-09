Sign up
Photo 1635
A chapel with a wooden tower
Today I visited one of the outskirts of Budapest. I have never seen this little chapel before. Unfortunately, I couldn't go in.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
