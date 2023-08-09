Previous
A chapel with a wooden tower by kork
Photo 1635

A chapel with a wooden tower

Today I visited one of the outskirts of Budapest. I have never seen this little chapel before. Unfortunately, I couldn't go in.
9th August 2023

Korcsog Károly

