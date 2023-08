Kossuth Mausoleum

Lajos Kossuth (1802-1894) played a significant role in launching the War of Independence in 1848 and in the war of independence for Hungary. He was also the governor of Hungary. After the war of independence was defeated, he emigrated to Italy. After his death, his coffin was brought home. The whole nation mourned him. The Kossuth Mausoleum was built in 1909 and his coffin was placed here.

