Photo 1651
The entrance.......
The entrance to the Budapest Puppet Theatre
Thanks for viewing and comments!
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s impressive
August 26th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
That is awesome. Makes me think I should visit some time.
August 26th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
August 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice symmetry what a fabulous building.
August 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and symmetry! You sure have some amazing buildings and photograph them so well.
August 26th, 2023
