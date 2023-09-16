Previous
Old time tram...... by kork
Photo 1669

Old time tram......

Budapesti Közlekedesi Vállalat organizes an exhibition of its restored old vehicles every year.So far, I have not seen this vehicle at previous exhibitions, but I have traveled with this type at some point.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks so new, very well restored.
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise