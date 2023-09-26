Previous
Boy Catching Crayfish by kork
Photo 1679

Boy Catching Crayfish

The statue was made by Miklós Ligeti in 1926. It was set up in several places in Buda, but it can be seen on Margaret Island since 1954!
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Korcsog Károly

@kork
