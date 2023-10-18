Previous
Row of sycamore trees........ by kork
Row of sycamore trees........

I visited Kiskunfélegyháza today. Its population is nearly 30,000. It is located 100 km from Budapest. It received city status in 1774.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kiskunf%C3%A9legyh%C3%A1za
Korcsog Károly

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful avenue of trees with those wonderfully aged trunks FAV!
October 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
That is an amazing avenue.
October 27th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
How marvellous - such ancient trees.
October 27th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Goodness, they must be really old.
October 27th, 2023  
