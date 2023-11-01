Previous
Autumn in the park.... by kork
Photo 1707

Autumn in the park....

even the chess players have gone home!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Korcsog Károly

If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Suzanne ace
I like the colours, textures and lines.
November 6th, 2023  
