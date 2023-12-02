Previous
Strange figures in the window 👀😊 by kork
Photo 1733

Strange figures in the window 👀😊

Thanks for viewing and comments!
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
474% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Well spotted!
December 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
They look like stuffed animal ;-)
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise