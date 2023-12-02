Sign up
Previous
Photo 1733
Strange figures in the window 👀😊
Thanks for viewing and comments!
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
2
0
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Issi Bannerman
Well spotted!
December 12th, 2023
Diana
They look like stuffed animal ;-)
December 12th, 2023
