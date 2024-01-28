Previous
Inner courtyard....... by kork
Photo 1767

Inner courtyard.......

it is not a prison, but it can be for those whose window faces the yard.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
Korcsog Károly

gloria jones ace
It is too dark for me...great shot.
January 31st, 2024  
